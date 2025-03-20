One of the best cities in the country for education is right here in Pennsylvania. I’ve always loved school, personally.

Looking back, some of my favorite memories were made in school and I’m very thankful for my education.

There’s something so rewarding about learning new things, meeting new people, and having different teachers along the way.

Each person you meet and each class you take will teach you something new and everything you learn will benefit you in the long run.

Whether it’s elementary school, high school, or college, a good education really can help set you up for success.

Out of all of the cities in Pennsylvania, can you guess which has been named one of the best in the country for education?

What PA City Is Amongst the Best In The Country for Education?

According to SpaceWise, Philadelphia, PA has come in at number 8 on this list of the best cities for education in the entire United States.

Philadelphia is packed with schools from public to private institutions and also is home to some of the best universities in the country.

Temple, UPenn, Drexel, and Villanova are all amazing colleges that students dream of going to to continue their education.

In Philadelphia alone, there are 314 public schools, 248 private schools, and 60 post-secondary schools.

There’s just something about Philadelphia that makes it stand out from the rest. It’s not only about the schools themselves, but the city itself is just amazing.

If you plan to move your family to a city, consider Philadelphia. Education is so important and Philadelphia is doing it right according to this list!

You can read the full list here.

