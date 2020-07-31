Governor Wolf: No Truth To The Rumor Schools All Pa Schools Will Be Closed This Fall

Governor Tom Wolf says that there is no truth to the rumors that the will be shutting schools down in Pennsylvania this fall. Instead, the governor says that the plans for the upcoming school year remain up to the local districts.

"There are widespread rumors that I will soon be announcing a statewide school building closure or cancelling classes this fall," Wolf said on Friday. "I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes."

Wolf says that school boards and local administration will determine if/when classes can resume in person this fall.

"School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two," he said on Friday.

Schools across the state are updating their plans for the upcoming school year.

Philadelphia's school board voted 7 to 1 last night to reverse the district's original plan for the fall school year. Instead of a hybrid model of in-person classes and online learning, all students in the School District of Philadelphia will be learning virtually through at least November 17, they say.