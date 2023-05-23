Welcome To Summer! Which Jersey Shore Town Is The Hardest To Find A Parking Spot?
We all know that summer at the Jersey Shore is the most anticipated time of the year. It means beach and boardwalk time, and it means memories with your family and friends. But to do all those things, you need to find a place to park. So which town at the Jersey Shore is the most challenging to find that elusive parking place?
We have a few ideas of our own, but since you are the ones always trying to find those spots, no one is more expert on the topic than you.
That’s why we asked you to answer the question for us, but before we reveal your results, we wanted to let you know what our guesses were, and we obviously made these guesses prior to peeking at your results.
The first place that came to our mind is Point Pleasant Beach. Of course, we are talking about the home of the legendary Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and Aquarium, and in the summer it seems to be the top tourist destination as well as the place all the locals want to be at.
Put that together and it adds up to parking problems. But my thought on that has always been that finding a spot is a small price to pay to have all that fun and make those invaluable summer memories like we’ve been doing for decades.
Another town that came to mind is Belmar, another town known worldwide for summer fun, and another place that is well worth the patience it takes to get your car parked.
It turns out that both of those towns made your list.
So which town at the Jersey Shore is the hardest for parking in the summer according to you? We did a little informal survey with you on air, in person, and on social media, and here's what you told us.
It was pretty a pretty decisive choice. With a big majority of your votes, Point Pleasant Beach tops the list, with Asbury Park, Belmar, and Ocean Grove all making the top 4.
It’s no surprise since these are three of the top summer destinations in the whole country. Don’t worry, you’ll find a spot, so don’t pass up on the summer fun these amazing Jersey Shore towns offer.