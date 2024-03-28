The Best Seafood Along The Jersey Shore According to Yelp

The weather is getting warmer and it’s time to start going out to eat and enjoying the outdoors again!

My favorite thing about the spring and summer months in New Jersey is that we get to enjoy the beautiful weather down at the Jersey Shore.

Not only is it nice to just take a ride down the shore every once in a while, but it’s nice to check out some of the amazing restaurants too. For me personally, the best type of food to eat on a nice warm day is some seafood, especially down the shore.

During the winter months, I just dream of the next time I get to go down the shore and get some fresh seafood. No matter what shore town is your favorite, you have to admit that there are so many amazing seafood spots to try all along the Jersey Shore.

We’re so lucky to be able to get to most of the state’s best seafood spots in about an hour, give or take. Yelp is one of my favorite tools to use when I’m going somewhere new.

You get to find out almost every detail there is to know about a restaurant or business, good or bad before you go there.

According to Yelp, Jersey Shore residents and tourists have named the very best spot for seafood along the Jersey Shore. When we say Jersey Shore, Yelp has pretty much every beach town from north to south accounted for on this list.

The people of Yelp have named Maxwell Shellfish in Port Republic, New Jersey the very best seafood spot along the Jersey Shore. It’s open Thursday to Sunday and is beloved by seafood lovers all over New Jersey!

