Bethenny Frankel Slams Kylie Jenner for Showing Stormi Wearing $12,000 Backpack During Pandemic

Bethenny Frankel slammed Kylie Jenner for sharing a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi wearing a $12,000 backpack amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On social media, the Real Housewives of New York City alum shared her disapproval of Jenner posting Stormi's luxurious back to home-school outfit. Stormi wore a $12,000 light pink Hermès Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado Backpack. She completed her look with Air Jordans and diamond earrings.

"I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I've seen yet," Frankel replied to the post. "It's everything wrong with everything."

See the original post, below.

After she received backlash from fans, Frankel defended herself on an Instagram post from Us Weekly. "I'm no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice," she wrote.

As of July 2020, 16.9 million people were unemployed because their business or employer had to shut down due to the pandemic.