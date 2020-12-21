The BetMGM Betting App Is Now Live in Pennsylvania

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

BetMGM sportsbook sure has been busy in Pennsylvania over the last month.

The company, which became the official gaming partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, went live in the Keystone State with its online casino in the first week of December. Then on Friday, December 18, the BetMGM sports book opened in the state

BetMGM is one of the staples of the New Jersey sports betting scene, which has now broken records for sports betting intake for the last four months, and will soon set the new all-time yearly mark for a year, which will be over $6 billion.

Yes, that is $6 billion worth of sports bets, in a year where there were all but no sports for the better part of two months.

You can see why a company like BetMGM is so excited to continue getting into the Pennsylvania market, with its 12.8 million people, almost four million more than neighboring New Jersey.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt is delighted to add Pennsylvania to the ever-growing list of states, which now includes Colorado, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, and West Virginia (and soon Michigan and Virginia), with a BetMGM sports betting app.

“The response to BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania has been incredible and we’re thrilled to bring our best-in-class sports betting offering to the Keystone State,” Greenblatt said. “Pennsylvania is known for its legendary sports fans and we look forward to sharing the excitement of BetMGM with them.”

BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM customers in Pennsylvania to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Earlier this month, BetMGM had opened its online casino for bettors around the Keystone State.

“We’re thrilled to bring BetMGM’s online casino offering to Pennsylvania,” Greenblatt said in another press release. “With over 160 different options, including our own in-house progressive jackpot, we’re delivering the widest variety of games currently available in the state.”

If BetMGM can replicate what is happening in the Garden State, the Pennsylvania app should be a huge hit. Overall across New Jersey, the sports betting handle has gone from about $667 million in August of 2020 to over $931 million for the month of November 2020. A staggering 93.6 percent of that $931 million ($872 million) came from online apps or computers, which shows just how much potential this could have around the country.

Once again, Trenton makes, and the world (or the rest of the country) takes.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.