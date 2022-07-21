Pretty big news coming from the Philadelphia 76ers today!

According to a press release posted earlier today, The Sixers managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced a proposal for the construction of a new home for the basketball team.

This is "76 Place at Market East."

The proposed construction would be a privately-funded $1.3 billion arena nestled in the heart of Center City at 10th and Market streets, which is currently occupied by the Fashion District Shopping Center.

According to 6abc.com, The 76ers current lease at the Wells Fargo Center will come to an end in 2031, which is when construction for 76 Place would be predicted to be complete.

"The arena will provide $1.9 billion in overall economic output during construction and $400 million annually upon opening to support Philadelphia's long-term economic growth and sustainability," the press release reads.

"We're committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the city and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community," said Harris.

BUT.

If you've taken a look at a vast majority of the feedback this news has been met with on various social media platforms, you'll see that this is something people are not very happy about:

This would call for nearly a decade of major construction in the heart of Center City, and once completed, heavier traffic would be expected.

There is optimism to be found too, however. This could provide more accessibility for some game-goers!

Personally I've seen more negative than positive reactions. Have you seen otherwise?

What do YOU think of this new proposal? Do you think this is a slam dunk, or would you prefer the 76ers to stay where they are?

Sound off in the comments!

