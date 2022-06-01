Bhad Bhabie just bought a 9,300 square foot $6 million mansion in Florida — and she bought it with all cash.

The 19-year-old rapper is from Florida and splits her time between the sunshine state and Los Angeles.

Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, became famous after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil and is known for her infamous saying: "Catch me outside, how 'bout dat?" She's since become a rapper, gained a huge following on social media and made millions on OnlyFans.

Her home in Florida sits on one acre and has a swimming pool, guesthouse and five-car garage. It's also the former home of NFL player Jason Pierre-Paul.

The rapper's new home is located just 20 minutes away from where she grew up in Boynton Beach.

Inside Bhad Bhabie Buys $6M Florida Mansion Here's a look inside Bhad Bhabie's new seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom Boca Raton mansion.