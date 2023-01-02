Bills-Bengals Players Visibly Shaken, MNF Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field

UPDATE (Jan. 3 - 1:00 a.m.):

The Buffalo Bills provided an update in the early morning hours on Tuesday (Jan. 3) confirming that Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a hit during the game but had his heartbeat restored before leaving in the ambulance.

Hamlin is sedated and still listed in critical condition.

UPDATE (Jan 2. - 9:00 p.m.):

The NFL has officially suspended play in the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game for this evening after a scary incident unfolded in the first quarter. An official statement from the NFL revealed that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is currently hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field following a tackle.

Around 9:30 p.m. Damar Hamlin's agent tweeted out that his vitals were back to normal and he was intubated as medical professionals continue to run tests.

ORIGINAL STORY:

After Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, he stood up briefly before collapsing to the ground. Video of the replay has been circulating widely on social media but we will not post it here until we receive more information on his condition.

Players were visibly shaken, some even crying as medical personnel tended to him. At one point, it was confirmed that Hamlin was receiving CPR on the field.

Hamlin was eventually placed on a stretcher and was given oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken off the field.

The game was then suspended temporarily as both coaches and players agreed to pause and head into the locker room until further notice.

Multiple players (former and current) as well as reporters and medical professionals have offered their prayers and concern for Hamlin as well as his family and loved ones.

This is a developing story that we will update as more information is concerned.

Fox 19 is reporting on the incident in real time.