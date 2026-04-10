You'll have to find another place to get your coffee, Sizzli, or hoagie on Tuesday (April 14) because a Mercer County Wawa will be closed. That's right. Closed. Odd, right? You never see a Wawa closed during the day. There's a good reason. Keep reading for more details.

The Ewing Wawa on Sylvia Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, April 14

The Wawa that will be closed is on Sylvia Avenue in Ewing Township. Thankfully, the closure will only be for 24 hours. The reason is a good one. The store is getting a glow up.

READ MORE: Check out these vintage Wawa pics from many years ago

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The store will close to be refurbished

There's a sign taped to the door of the store that says, "This location will be closed for an exciting refresh Tuesday, 4/14 @ 6AM. The store will reopen on Wednesday, 4/15 @ 6AM." The sign also assured customers that you'll still be able to stop at that location to get gas while the store is closed for the refresh.

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You can visit the Lawrence Township location on Brunswick Pike during the closure

If you can't go a day without your Wawa fix, I'm sure you're not alone. You can visit the Wawa nearby at 2936 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township (store 8339). That's where the Chick fil A and McDonald's are on the corner of Route 1 North and Bakers Basin Road.

READ MORE: A big change is coming to your WAWA rewards

The store didn't specify what the changes will be, but other Wawa stores that have been refreshed have a more modern look with the inside of the store getting a redesign. There may also be upgraded technology like digital menus and screens. Also, look for a bigger space for mobile order pick ups and delivery pick up, possibly.

We'll see soon enough. Can't wait to see the changes.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman