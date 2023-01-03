Philadelphia Eagles Change Twitter Profile Image in Support of Damar Hamlin

Credit: Twitter @eagles, Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are sporting red and blue instead of green for a reason we can all get behind.

Right now, the whole country is keeping Damar Hamlin (24) in their thoughts and prayers following a terrifying accident during Monday Night Football's Bills vs. Bengals game on Jan 2. The Buffalo Bill's safety collapsed on the field after a collision, suffering from cardiac arrest.

Teams all across the NFL have been showing their support of Hamlin as the country holds its breath, hoping for the best. And that includes the Philadelphia Eagles. The official Philadelphia Eagles Twitter profile has temporarily changed in support of Hamlin, in the fashion of a blue Bills Jersey, with his number, 3, in the middle.

And the Eagles aren't the only ones showing their support in the same fashion. Teams all across the NFL have done the same thing. Here are just a couple examples from the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Right now, his health is the most important thing and we're all hoping for the best. It's amazing to see the NFL unified in support of Damar and his family.

Here's what we know about Damar Hamlin's health:

(As of Jan 3, 2023, 5:00pm) After suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night, Hamlin is still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Here's what the Buffalo Bills posted on Jan 3 at 1:23:

*NOTE: This is an ongoing story.

 

