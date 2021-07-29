Blake Shelton invited his new wife, Gwen Stefani, to the stage to perform with him during the CMA Summer Jam on Tuesday night (July 27), and he gave her the most adorable introduction. In fan-shot video from the event, Shelton calls the pop superstar and TV personality by her new married name as he introduces her to the crowd.

Shelton was performing at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on the first night of the special two-night event when he launched into "Happy Anywhere," a song he and Stefani took to No. 1 as a country duet in 2020. The audience are singing along with him in the video below, but when Shelton gets to the chorus, he's joined by Stefani, who walks out from the wings to join him to the roar of the crowd.

As the applause settles, the beaming new husband introduces his special guest to the crowd by exclaiming, "Gwen Stefani Shelton!"

See the sweet moment in the clip below:

Shelton and his new bride have been having fun teasing fans about her new name. She gently corrected him during a pop-up show they played at his Ole Red location in Tishomingo, Okla., on July 15, after he introduced her as Gwen Stefani.

"I thought it was Gwen Shelton now!" she said playfully, causing him to laugh, shake his head and grin.

Stefani and Shelton met in 2014 when they were both working as coaches on The Voice. They began dating in 2015, after her divorce from singer Gavin Rossdale and his from Miranda Lambert.

The couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020, and they wed on July 3, 2021, in a beautiful private chapel on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

