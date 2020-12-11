Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine to Perform at His and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Blake Shelton revealed that he wants Adam Levine and Maroon 5 to perform at his and Gwen Stefani's wedding.

On Thursday (December 10), the "God's Country" singer appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he revealed that he wants to have his former The Voice co-star's band, Maroon 5, perform at his upcoming nuptials.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton shared. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings," Shelton added, referencing the band's music video for "Sugar." "He owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years. So, I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band. We are going to do that."

Shelton jokingly added that Maroon 5's music is "so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff."

Shelton met Levine during Season 1 of The Voice, the same show on which he later met his now-fiancée, Stefani, when she became a coach on the show in 2014. They began dating the next year. Shelton popped the question earlier this year.

Watch the interview, below.