Rumors of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's alleged affair with an Instagram model are sweeping the internet after a viral TikTok.

The TikTok video was posted early Monday, and Levine's name quickly began trending on Twitter afterward.

The girl in the video is Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model, and she accuses Levine of carrying on an affair with her while still married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh began, before saying that at the time she was "young and naive" and "easily manipulated."

She goes on to show screenshots of messages that appear to be from Levine, including ones saying "It is truly unreal how f---ing hot you are" and "You are 50 times hotter in person."

Stroh further implied in the messages that the two did meet up in person, replying, "Seeing u in person I was like...I'm f---ed."

She then says in the video that she and Levine were involved for about a year before they stopped talking "over a period of months."

Then, Levine allegedly messaged Stroh via Instagram again, boldly saying, "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Stroh says she felt like she "was in hell" at that point.

It's unclear if Stroh knew that Levine was still married when she was apparently involved with him, but she says in the video she was "completely manipulated" and her "morals were unknowingly compromised."

She also claims she never wanted to reveal this information or have the story attached to her name, but decided to post the video after friends attempted to sell the story to a tabloid.

Watch the full video, below:

One fan tweeted of the allegations, "Not only did Adam Levine have an affair but he tried to name the baby he’s having with his WIFE after the MISTRESS??? Hell is too kind for this man."

"I'm not surprised Adam Levine had an affair but why the f--- would you name your baby after the girl you had an affair with...." another fan said on Twitter.

As for Levine's marriage, he's been married to Prinsloo since 2014 and the couple have two daughters together and a third––hopefully still unnamed––child still on the way.