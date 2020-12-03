WPST’s Bling in the Holidays Official Contest Rules

No Purchase Required to Enter or Win Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law. Sponsor: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media Inc. (the “Sponsor”) with offices at 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrant’s (or his or her parent or legal guardian if the entrant is under the legal age of majority in their home state) full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Entry Period: The Promotion begins on November 7, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and ends on December 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Promotion Entry Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. Entry: Entries may be submitted via the free WPST App or via the WPST website at WPST.com. Limit one entry per person regardless of entry method. To enter you must complete one of the following Options during the Promotion Entry Period:

Option 1: Submit the story of your first date with your significant other through the WPST App.

First, download the 94.5 PST App (https://945pst.com/app/) on either your iPhone or Android devices.

Then, using the mobile app, find the “Bling In the Holidays” contest on the main screen of the 94.5 PST App. On that page, you will submit your story.

Option 2: Complete the form on the contest entry page accessible at WPST.com.

Find the link to the ‘Bling in the Holidays’ contest in the black navigation bar at WPST.com. Follow the link, complete the online entry form, type your submission, and use the "Submit Media" button to upload your story.

Winner Selection: At the conclusion of the Entry Period, 94.5 PST will select one entry at random from all entries received as the Bling in the Holidays Grand Prizewinner. Potential winners will be contacted via email and will be asked to provide their full name, age, and mailing address within a specified time period. If a potential winner does not respond within the timeframe stated in the notification email, the Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in his/her place at random from all entries received during the Entry Period. Limit one (1) prize per household per Giveaway. Requirements of the Potential Winners: If a potential winner is not of legal age of majority in his or her state of residence (a “minor”), at Sponsor’s option, the applicable prize will be awarded to the minor or the minor’s parent or legal guardian. Except where prohibited, the potential winners (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the “Affidavit/Release”) within seven (7) days of being notified. If a potential winner (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place in a random drawing of all entries received. Prize(s): The prize(s) and its value are as follows.

One Grand Prize will be awarded to the ‘Bling in the Holidays’ Grand Prizewinner. The prize will be a 1 total carat total weight lab grown diamond ring in a setting provided by Michael’s Jewelers, located at 1619 Big Oak Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 and 445 S Oxford Valley Rd, Fairless Hills, PA 19030. The retail value of the prize is $3500.00. Odds of winning are based on the total number of entries received.

No cash or other substitution may be made, except by the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize is not available for any reason as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winners (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) are responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize. A representative from WPST will make arrangements with the Grand Prizewinner for prize fulfillment.