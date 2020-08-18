Blood Drive At Trenton Thunder Stadium Wednesday

There will be a Blood Drive at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder, tomorrow (Wednesday, August 19th), according to Facebook , so please go out and donate, if you're able.

There is an urgent need right now for blood and platelets, so RWJ Barnabus Health is asking for the community's help in restocking their supply. The Blood Drive will be in the Trenton's Thunder's Yankee Club and Conference Center (2nd level Executive Suites) all day, from 1pm - 7pm.

RWJ Barnabus Health is recommending you make an appointment by clicking here . When you get to the stadium, please enter through Door #1. Make sure you have photo id with you and a face covering. You will not be allowed in without a face covering. Don't forget to eat and drink before you go to make your donation.

RWJ Barnabus Health and the Trenton Thunder will say "thank you" for your donation by giving each donor two free tickets to a game during the 2021 Trenton Thunder season. All donors will also be entered to win a $50 gift card. Another donor will win a Trenton Thunder VIP Package which includes four tickets to a home game during the 2021 season, a tour of the stadium, and the chance to watch the Thunder take batting practice, from the field, and throw out a first pitch.

For more information, click here or call (732) 235-8100 extension 221 or 248.

This is a great way to help your community during this most challenging time.