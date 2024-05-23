Join 94.5 PST’s Joe at the Trenton Thunder Pride Night 2024

Join Joe from 94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew to celebrate Pride night with the Trenton Thunder!

Joe will be there this Thursday night (June 6) for the game against the State College Spikes! Click here to buy tickets.

Plus, since it's a Thursday... It's a Thirsty Thursday with bee specials on Bud, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. Come out to the ballpark every Thursday to enjoy $2 drafts and $3.50 aluminum bottles (please drink responsibly).

Stick around after the game! There's post-game fireworks presented by Bristol Myers Squibb. The event is sponsored in part by our friends at Al's Airport Inn Bar & Grill in Ewing, NJ — Al's. It's where the locals go!

Click here to buy tickets. We'll see you at the ballpark this Thursday night!