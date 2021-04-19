Bobby Flay Steak at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa will close on June 30.

The news of its permanent closure was made public via a joint statement issued by the Borgata and the restaurant's parent company, Bold Food, on Monday (April 19).

Both Bold Food and The Borgata say they "made the mutual decision to close the restaurant as part of the companies' evolving business strategies."

The restaurant will reopen the next day as a new venue owned and operated by MGM Resorts International -- the parent company of The Borgata. The Borgata did not immediately share any details about the new restaurant.

As you may recall, this is not the first restaurant in Atlantic City to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Buddakan and The Continental, operated by Philadelphia's Stephen Starr in the Playground Pier, have been closed since March 2020. Starr says neither restaurant will reopen.

The Bobby Flay restaurant had been open since the casino first launched in Atlantic City in 2003. The Borgata is home to other fine dining eateries including Angeline by Michael Symon, Izakaya by Michael Schulson, and the Old Homestead Steak House.

As for what the Borgata plans on July 1, they say that details on the permanent concept for the restaurant will be available “in the coming months."