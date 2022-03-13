Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits has big plans for New Jersey. Just not all of it.



What is Bojangles?

Bojangles is a chain of fast food restaurants for lovers of 'chicken, biscuits, fixin's and tea'. Established in North Carolina in 1977, Bojangles reportedly specializes in cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. Yum!

Bojangles serves meals and chicken sandwiches on par with KFC and Popeye's.

While Bojangles expanded its fast food empire across the south and parts of the Midwest, the closest its gotten to the Garden State is western Pennsylvania. But that's reportedly all about to change, according to NJ.com. Bojangles has set its sights on New Jersey, with plans to open 10 restaurants here.

But this southern chicken 'n biscuits restaurant doesn't seem interested in SOUTH Jersey. Bojangles will establish itself throughout North Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Union counties, NJ.com reports), and that's a shame for us! So, in that respect, I'll say 'Bo does NOT know best!'

A representative for Bojangles tells NJ.com, “We are thrilled to be bringing Bojangles to the Garden State and believe there is unlimited potential for the brand in the greater New York metropolitan region.” Well, there's potential in South Jersey, too, Bojangles. Just sayin'. I mean, we'd like to get in on your supposedly legendary iced tea and breakfast biscuits. Come on now! Throw us a (chicken) bone, won't ya?

