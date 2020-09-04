Taco Bell Menu Change Kills Mexican Pizza

Remember how Taco Bell shattered our hearts at the beginning of August after they killed all their potato items and the Quesarito? We thought we could survive, I am sure we thought that the menu wouldn't be trimmed down anymore but, now this is war. Taco Bell has announced they will be removing the coveted Mexican Pizza from their menu.

Not only is the Mexican Pizza on the chopping block say bye-bye to shredded chicken all together, but we are also talking the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, and pico de gallo, they will all go away for forever. Taco Bell fans have basically ignored the shredded chicken and hyper-focused on the fact that the Mexican Pizza is going away.

Taco Bell is blaming the packaging for the Mexican Pie going away. Environmental impact is what will ultimately kill our favorite late-night snack. Taco Bell claims that they use over 7 million pounds of paperboard a year in packaging for the Mexican Pizza alone, yikes!

November 5th will be your last day to get your "fix". Order all the shredded chicken that you can and yes, we will all eat our weight in Mexican Pizza until then.

So long Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell claims they want to be all about the environment, we blame COVID-19.