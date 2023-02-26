This Mouth-Watering Seafood & Wings Spot is Coming to South Jersey!

Another small business eatery is coming to South Jersey! Get ready for a mouthful of flavor!

I cannot wait for this to happen! Boogies Seafood and Wings is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Camden, New Jersey, according to South Jersey Food Scene. They'll be located at 116 N 3rd St in Camden. According to Google, they'll be fully open on March 25!

Founded by Ashlie Brown, they originally operated as a side, home-run business in Winslow Township. Once people got a taste of her amazing homemade sauces and platters, it was clear that she was onto something. So it's amazing to see an entrepreneur who's building a business from the ground up!

The restaurant will specialize in soul food, seafood and wings. Seafood platters include crabs, shrimp, clams, corn, hardboiled eggs... every bit of them covered in flavorful sauces.

And of course the wings are show-stoppers too! Perfect for weekends, game days, or just because! Check these sweet chili wings!

They will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 1pm to 11am. Open until 2 am on Saturdays, and closed all day on Tuesdays.

Take it from someone who lives in Camden (me), the area is up-and-coming and bursting with more potential. With new businesses like this coming this way, it's sure to be even better. I honestly can't express how excited I am for this place to open!

Go ahead and follow their Instagram page @boogiesseafood and Facebook page @boogies.seafood. for updated menu options!

