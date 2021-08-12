BREAKING: Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down as Britney’s Conservator

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as the conservator of Britney Spears' estate, according to court documents first obtained by TMZ.

In the filing, Jamie says that he plans to work with Britney's attorney to ensure an orderly transition to a new conservator.

However, the court filing is clear that there were "no actual grounds for suspending or removing Jamie as the Conservator of the Estate."

In fact, "It is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," the court document say. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

It's not clear what the exact timeline for a transition would look like at this point. Legal experts, however, seem to expect that this will ultimately mark the end of the conservatorship for good.

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests," the documents filed on Thursday say, multiple outlets (including CNN) report.

Meanwhile, Britney's new attorney, Matthew Rosengart, immediately reacted to today's news in a statement issued to TMZ. Saying that they are disappointed by Jamie's continued attacks on Britney, and he says they look forward to an investigation into Jamie's conduct over the past 13 years.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details shortly.