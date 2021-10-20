BREAKING: Medical Examiner’s Office Called to Florida Preserve in Search for Brian Laundrie

A local medical examiner's office has been called to a Florida nature preserve, as part of the search for Brian Laundrie. This marks a possible significant development in the months-long manhunt for the missing 23-year-old man, who is at the center of the investigation into the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that officials had found some of Brian's belongings in that same preserve in North Port, Florida. Local officials have not confirmed those developments, but an attorney for Laundrie's family has told several media outlets that forensics on those belongings show they were Laundire's.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed that they have been called to the area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search was underway.

Typically a medical examiner is called in when human remains have been found, but nothing has been confirmed at this point. A cadaver dog has also been called in, CNN reports.

Brian's parents reportedly went to the nature preserve this morning to search for their son, and they were met by local officials and the FBI.

A massive manhunt has been underway for Laundrie following the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, in late August. Petito's body was found over a month ago on September 19.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.



