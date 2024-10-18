If you've been out driving at night, you might have noticed that some people have swapped out their porch light bulbs for colors that seem a bit unusual, leaving you wondering what’s up with that.

I've driven past plenty of houses around here where green porch lights stay on all year, and it's always a little puzzling.

You might think, "Maybe they’re still in holiday mode from Christmas?" or "Are they just super into St. Patrick's Day?".

While those are valid guesses, there's actually a more significant meaning behind why people change the color of their porch lights, whether in New Jersey or anywhere else.

So, if you're cruising around and spot a bunch of pink porch lights lighting up your neighborhood, it’s probably not just a random choice.

There’s a key reason why people are doing this, especially during this time of year.

What Do Pink Porch Lights Mean In Front Of Someone's House?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a way that people choose to show respect is by changing their front porch colors to pink this month.

If you aren't aware, pink bows have always been the symbol of breast cancer awareness, so it's only fitting that people change their porch lights to pink as well.

There are multiple meanings for some porch light colors like Autism Awareness Month in which people would change them to blue, purple lights are used to support domestic violence victims and there are plenty more.

You can see a list of just a few of the meanings behind different porch light colors here.

