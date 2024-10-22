If you find yourself on a nighttime or after-dinner drive this month, you might have noticed some people’s houses don’t have their normal white or yellow porch lights lit.

If you see this, it’s probably making you wonder what's going on right?

I've driven past a few different houses in my area where houses have green or blue porch lights glowing all year round, and it always leaves me curious.

You may stop and think "Are they still celebrating the holidays?" or "Maybe they're really into St. Patrick's Day?"

While those guesses aren't too far off, there’s actually a reason why these houses are choosing to light their porches in a different color than the usual white or off-white lights.

So, if you happen to spot a bunch of pink porch lights in your Pennsylvania neighborhood, it’s probably not a random decision, especially if you’re seeing them this month.

There's a reason why a lot of people are making the decision to use pink bulbs in their porch lights, particularly at this time of year.

What Do Pink Porch Lights Mean In Front Of Someone's House?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one way people choose to show their support is by changing their porch lights to pink.

In case you didn’t know, pink has been the color to show awareness for breast cancer for as long as I can remember.

You may also see things like pink ribbons as well as a common symbol for Breast Cancer Awareness, so it makes sense that some homeowners are extending this by switching their porch lights to pink.

Different porch light colors hold different meanings.

For example, blue lights represent Autism Awareness Month, purple lights are used to show support for domestic violence survivors, and there are a lot of others.

You can find a list of just a few of the meanings behind different porch light colors here.

