October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a popular Hamilton Township bakery is doing what they do best to make a difference...baking sweet treats.

Make sure to stop by KK Sweets on Quakerbridge Road. Throughout the entire month of October when you buy any of their scrumptious pink baked goods you'll be helping fight breast cancer.

KK Sweets owner, Kelsey Krieg, will be donating 10% of her pink treats proceeds to support Breast Health Services at Penn Medicine Princeton Health.

I was just there over the weekend checking out all of these amazing pink treats. They look absolutely divine, don't they?

How can you resist? Here's an idea. Pick up a few pink treats and gift them to the special women in your life that have fought, or are fighting breast cancer, to let them know you're thinking of them and support them always.

Oh there's more. Ummm, I'd like them all, please.

When has it ever been so easy to help fight breast cancer? All you have to do is enjoy any of these fabulous pink sweet treats.

The fight against breast cancer is personal for owner, Kelsey Krieg and me. Her mother is a survivor. So was mine. Cancer is a rough thing for a family to go through.

Good for you, Kelsey for doing whatever you can to bring awareness to, and helping fight, this awful disease.

Neither of us want anyone else's family to go through cancer. With your help, we can help find a cure...one pink baked good at a time.

Don't wait. Stop by the bakery today and indulge for a great cause.

KK Sweets is located at 3257 Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton Township.

It's a French style bakery specializing in custom cakes, French macarons, cookies and so much more. The crumb cake is a must...so are the pumpkin muffins...heck, everything is beyond delicious.

See you there.

