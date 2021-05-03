Britney Spears Is Heading to Court to Speak Out About Her Conservatorship

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Arnold Schwarzenegger's Oscars diss, the latest on Britney Spears and more, below.

Britney Spears to Speak About Dad in Court

Britney Spears is set to speak in court on June 23 about her dad's involvement in her life. Spears wants her dad out of her conservatorship and reportedly says she will not perform again until he is removed. (via Page Six)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says the 2021 Oscars Were 'Boring'

The 2021 Oscars were only watched by 9.85 million viewers and Arnold Schwarzenegger was not one of them! The award show saw a 58.3 percent drop from last year—devastating, considering 2020's views hit an all-time low. (via People)

Is Gossip Good for You?

Researchers at Dartmouth College found that gossip creates social connections and helps people learn new things about the world that they haven't yet experienced themselves. (via Study Finds)

Wendy Williams Show Interview Turns Bizarre



Actress and reality TV star Joseline Hernandez appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, where she accused host Wendy Williams of treating her badly. She also said she wants flowers and recognition after all her hard work over the years. (via The Wrap)

Matt James Stirs Up Relationship Rumors With Ex Rachael Kirkconnell

Former Bachelor Matt James was spotted with ex Rachael Kirkconnell, who he broke up with due to racially insensitive photos that came to light during the show. (via People)