Britney Spears says it's time for a change — now, she's selling her massive longtime Los Angeles home.

The musician has spent seven years in the home, which sits on 20 acres and is located in a gated community in Thousand Oaks, just northwest of Los Angeles.

The pop star bought the home in 2015 for $7.4 million. You might recognize some of the rooms in her house as Britney often posts videos of herself dancing in them on social media.

It seems like Britney is ready for some major changes now that her yearslong conservatorship has ended. On Instagram, the music icon said she's in the process of buying a new home.

