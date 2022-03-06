Will Smith Announces I Am Legend Sequel With Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith is working on a sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Will announced the follow-up on Friday (March 4), via a teaser on his Instagram page. The rapper-actor shared an image of a street overgrown with weeds, similar to the scenes seen in the original movie. Michael B. Jordan is tagged in the post. The news even surprised Will's right-hand man DJ Jazzy Jeff, who commented under the post, "Wait...WHAT?????"

Prior to Will's announcement, Deadline released an exclusive report on the upcoming film, saying it would be written by the original film’s cowriter Akiva Goldsman for Warner Bros. Will and Jordan will reportedly star and produce the second iteration of the film. Information about the plot, the director and other actors is not known at this time.

The original movie was cowritten by Goldsman and Mark Protosevich, and was directed by Francis Lawrence. Based on the 1964 novel The Last Man on Earth by Richard Matheson, the initial film features Will as virologist Robert Neville, a man trying to find a cure for a virus, which has seemingly wiped out most of humanity and turned everyone else into living zombies. The film grossed over a half-billion dollars at the box office.

In 2008, there were talks of a prequel to the movie being made. Ten years ago, Warner Bros. revealed plans to move forward with a sequel with Will returning for his role. Will is fresh off wining a Golden Globe Award for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture Drama for his role in King Richard.