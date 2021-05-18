Britney Spears Just Dyed Her Hair Pink and It Looks So Cute

Think pink! Britney Spears showed off a brand new hair color on Monday (May 17) and fans are loving the rosy hue!

"No this is not a hair commercial… it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so fuck it … I did as many hair flips that I could!!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself," the pop star captioned a carousel of pics showing off her new rose gold color while mugging for the camera in a fierce leopard-print body suit.

In her characteristically unfiltered caption, Brit also happened to randomly shout out a trio of celebs, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon and Bella Thorne.

"Oh and not only did I copy @reesewitherspoon the other day with my throwback looks, but now I’m copying @sarahjessicaparker’s hair tease from Hocus Pocus !!!!" she wrote, referencing Parker's role as Sarah Sanderson in the 1993 Disney Halloween classic. "Swipe to see what I’m talking about !!!! I was freaking 11 when that movie came out and I swear she had it right before Sex And The City … it’s all about the hair and the heels, people !!!!

"I wanted to wear red lipstick after seeing that movie but my mom wouldn’t let me so I did lipgloss instead !!!!" the pop star continued. "Sh-- … I should have worn red lipstick !!!! PS why do I feel like I’m @bellathorne’s twin with pink hair ?!?!?!"

Many fans took issue with the reference to Thorne in the comments, claiming the name-drop as evidence that Spears allegedly didn't write the post herself.

"We all know Britney doesn’t know who Bella Thorne is," one skeptical fan wrote, while another commented, "what’s with the name dropping...this isn’t britney."

