BTS ARMY Reacts to Superstar Group’s Show-Stopping Spy-Themed Grammys Performance

BTS lit up the night at the 2022 Grammys with an electrifying performance.

The legendary septet took the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a high-octane rendition of their chart-topping hit "Butter," and they pulled out all the stops with impressive vocals, choreography and a cool spy/secret agent theme.

V opened the performance with an adorable interaction with fellow pop star and Grammys nominee Olivia Rodrigo. Meanwhile, Jungkook descended to the stage from the ceiling.

The superstars delivered — and their fans, the BTS ARMY, ate it all up on social media.

Several fans compared BTS' set to a James Bond or Mission Impossible thriller.

"BTS AGENTES 007," one ARMY member wrote.

Others couldn't stop talking about V and Rodrigo's shared moment.

"Not to be dramatic but this is the most important thing that has ever happened to me," an ecstatic fan gushed.

Another celebrated Jungkook's iconic entrance after he descended to the stage on a hook. The hit-maker recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19, according to Billboard.

"BTS was smooth like butter," another fan wrote in a clever reference to their hit. "What a performance."

"I was shouting, screaming, shaking," someone tweeted, while another highlighted the jaw-dropping dance break.

Check out some of the best responses to BTS' impressive performance below:

This marked BTS' first performance on the main stage on site at the Grammys.

They performed their hit "Dynamite" remotely from South Korea for the 2021 Grammys due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Butter" held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks in 2021.

The song is nominated for a Grammy tonight (April 3) in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category where it faces off against releases from Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Coldplay; and Doja Cat and SZA.