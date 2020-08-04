BTS are set to make their MTV Music Video Awards stage debut, the network announced on Tuesday (August 4).

The superstar Korean music group will perform their new English-language single "Dynamite," which will be released August 21.

BTS' first-ever VMA performance will also serve as the live television debut of the new track.

“IT’S REALLY HAPPENING,” the VMAs tweeted excitedly, teasing BTS’ upcoming performance.

The 2020 VMAs will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 30th at 8 p.m. EST. This will be the first live awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the first live event held at the venue since New York went into lock down.

The show will also feature performances from Doja Cat, J Balvin and more to be announced. Details are still to come, but it has been revealed that the live taping will be taking place across all five boroughs of Manhattan.

BTS scored three VMAs nominations this year in the Best Choreography, Best Pop and Best K-Pop categories.