BTS to Release ‘Upbeat’ English Song Next Month

BTS' comeback is sooner than we thought!

On Sunday (July 25), the group unexpectedly announced their plans to release a new English language single on August 21 ahead of a new album in hopes to share some positive energy with their fans amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the septet — V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope — confirmed the news of the upcoming track on the Korean livestream broadcasting app, BTS on V LIVE.

During their announcement, BTS revealed: "We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible."

BTS also shared some details about the new song, revealing it's "upbeat" and "sung in English" just like their previously-released track "MIC Drop" and Steve Aoki collaboration "Waste It on Me."

They added, "We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh."

"We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song," the boys said. "This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together."

Unfortunately, BTS didn't confirm the name of the song but we're sure they will ASAP.