BREAKING: Burlington Co. Corrections Officer Charged in Mt. Laurel Fatal Shooting at Healthcare Office

A 51-year-old corrections officer has been charged in a fatal shooting that took place inside a medical office on the 15000 block of Midlantic Drive at approximately 12:50 pm on Friday.

The suspect, Bruce Gamola, of Burlington Township, was charged with fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient inside the office for the Delaware Valley Urology office.

Gomola allegedly became upset regarding an appointment for his father. A patient services representative, Stephanie Horton, attempted to discuss the situation with Gomola, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's office.

They say that Gomola used a handgun to shoot Horton in the chest during the conversation. Police say that the bullet exited through her back and struck a female patient in the knee.

Gomola left the building and drove away from the scene, but he returned to the scene to surrender to a detective on the scene without incident, according to the police.

Horton, a 44-year-old resident of Willingboro, was pronounced dead at 4:18 pm at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. The other victim, an unidentified woman in her 50s, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gomola has been charged murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He's being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden.

The investigation has been conducted by the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office.

As always, when reporting on crime, we remind you that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.