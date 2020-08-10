Bucks County Looking To Have Election Offices For Early Voting

Most of the things that you are seeing all over social media and the news outlets are VOTE VOTE VOTE and VOTE. Honestly, that is all everyone is always saying every presidential election year. It can get a little overwhelming, especially if you are not heavily into politics.

This 2020 voting system has to be a little different because who really wants to be around others in a small room having to vote during this pandemic. I know for sure I don't want to be around a lot of people anywhere with the chance of being at risk of catching the coronavirus.

The Inquirer.com reported that Levittown and Doylestown are two Bucks County towns that are looking to create satellite election offices. These are not just random election offices. These will be for early voting as well as a way to "allow voters to bypass the various logistical challenges of voting by mail or at the polls.”

Bucks County still has to vote to be able to have these election offices. However, according to Inquirer.com, voting should be happening this week. As previously mentioned, who really wants to be in crowded areas right now? Having a different option of voting will definitely give many people some sort of ease of mind.

We learned from the Inquirer that Philadelphia, Montgomery County, and Delaware County are other locations that are also looking to have some sort of portable offices to get early voting for this years presidential election.

Inquirer.com also stated that if everything is approved and voted in favor, over 2.5 million U.S citizens will be able to place their vote before the actual November 3rd voting day.