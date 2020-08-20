Bud Light Wants to Pay You to be Their Chief Meme Officer

I'm convinced some people in life were just born to make memes. I am not one of those people. But it's a skill a certain few on the internet have and it makes the web a lot more fun for the rest of us. Well, now it's time to get paid for those meme skills.

Bud Light Seltzer is looking for a "Chief Meme Officer". Sound like your type of gig? Well, if you're good at meme-ing, you could earn $5,000 a month from Bud Light. Bud Light has mastered their seltzer game, now they need some meme assistance. Here's what the job requirements are -

1. Make at least 10 fire Bud Light Seltzer memes per week. 2. Get paid in Bud Light Seltzer and also real money ($5k per month for three months) 3. Go into your next job interview with Chief Meme Officer on your resumé and LinkedIn.

They even provided some meme templates to help get you started on your application.

The posting says applicants will need to create at least 10 Bud Light Seltzer memes per week. But if you're good at making memes, and getting paid $5,000 a month, that doesn't sound like too hard of a task.

Adults over the age of 21 can apply between now and September 18th, 2020.

This fun news was also on the website where you go to apply for the position -

.p.s all applicants will be entered to win three months’ supply of Bud Light Seltzer :-)

So even if you don't get the job, at least you could get some free seltzer!

H/T WTVO