If you're thinking about doing any traveling in the near future, listen up. Allegiant Airlines is expanding its service by adding eight new, non-stop routes this fall, two from local airports.

Allegiant adds new routes from Trenton-Mercer and Philadelphia International airports

Allegiant Air is adding new wallet-friendly routes from Trenton - Mercer Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, according to a recent press release. The flights will be heading to "leisure destinations" in Florida.

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The new route from Trenton-Mercer Airport is to Orlando, Florida

You'll depart from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, New Jersey, and head to sunny Orlando starting October 2, with one-way fares as low as $59 for a limited time. You and your family will arrive at Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB). You'd be really close to a certain castle and see a beautiful princess and a loveable mouse and friends.

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The new route from PHL is to St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida

From Philadelphia International Airport, there's a new route to St. Pete-Clearwater via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) also starting October 2 with one-way fares as low as $59 for a limited time. You could be on a beach with palm trees all around in no time.

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Allegiant Air's Chief Commercial Officer, Drew Wells said in a statement, "We're excited to announce these new routes and believe it is an important time for Allegiant to increase travel options in these markets. Our mission is to offer service where it is needed most, and these additions ensure that affordable fares can remain available to consumers despite industry changes."

High fuel costs have led travelers to book flights with budget airlines

Travelers are choosing budget-friendly airlines more and more these days because of the high cost of fuel, which is passed down to the customer through higher airline ticket prices.

Allegiant was named one of the top-performing airlines in the industry earlier this year. For more information, click here.

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