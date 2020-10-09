2020 Sucks & You Totally Deserve to Customize Your Dream Seltzer Pack

I'm going to be honest, I never hopped on the seltzer train when it got popular. I tried by best not to fall victim to the craze, but then all of a sudden, BAM, there's a million seltzer brands and I'm stuck at home for 6 months.

During quarantine I went from avoiding seltzers like the plague to trying different brands every week. And I can't lie, I love a good seltzer after a long day of being stuck inside on the couch binging Netflix. Don't you? But here's the thing, I have my favorite flavors, and then there's the flavors I leave for my boyfriend to drink.

Until now. Truly is letting seltzer drinkers make their "dream pack". You can literally hand pick 12 Truly drinks from their 16 flavor options to put together your perfect seltzer flavor pack. Here's the flavors you can choose from -

Black Cherry Black Cherry Lemonade Blueberry & Acai Grapefruit Lemon Lime Mango Mango Lemonade Orange Original Lemonade Passion Fruit Pineapple Raspberry Lime Strawberry Lemonade Watermelon & Kiwi Wild berry

The website that allows you to customize your dream pack, GiveThemBeer details -

Let’s be real, 2020 has given us everything we didn’t want - canceled vacations, failed sourdough attempts, postponed weddings - the list goes on and on. Thankfully, Truly Hard Seltzer is here to give you what you do want - a one-of-a-kind, customizable Dream Pack that allows YOU to fill a 12-pack with any of your favorite Truly flavors. The Dream Pack is the perfect way to gather all your favorite flavors together or create a customizable gift for the Truly fan in your life.

But they also said that supplies are limited – so create your Dream Pack today!

H/T MSN