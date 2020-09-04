A local restaurant has run into some trouble, twice. Il Portico Ristorante on Route 130 in Burlington City has had its liquor license suspended and its permit to serve alcohol outside revoked, after a huge 4th of July party broke many of New Jersey Governor Murphy's COVID-19 rules, according to Planet Princeton. Then, while on notice, violated the orders again.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control revealed yesterday (Thursday, September 3rd) that the establishment had violated social distancing policies, didn't enforce patrons wearing masks, and allowed patrons inside the restaurant for live entertainment, among other things. The party was attended by at least 500 people starting the night of July 3rd, continuing into July 4th. It took a large team of law enforcement to break up the rowdy party. The article states the party was being billed as a "quarantine release party." Then, during a check-in on the business, investigators found the restaurant was once again violated orders by allowing customers to drink alcohol inside. Additional charges were filed art that time.

The Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal, said, “The actions announced today puts licensees on notice that they will be held accountable if they violate the safety measures in place to protect the public from the unnecessary risk of COVID-19 spread. We will not allow our state’s reopening efforts to be compromised by bar and restaurant owners who conduct themselves with disregard for the laws and regulations of this state.

Il Portico Ristorante isn't the only place not following the rules. Since March, the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control reported they've responded 159 times to COVID-19-related violations by those with liquor licenses.