Camila Cabello Ushers in ‘Romance’ Era With New Album and North American Tour

Camila Cabello is gearing up to release her sophomore album, Romance, just in time for the holidays.

The 22-year-old revealed her stunning album cover via Instagram on Wednesday (November 13) along with the highly anticipated album release date, December 6.

"I can’t believe this is happening," Cabello wrote on Instagram. "I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had. I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album.

"It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget," she continued. " It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine... and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it."

Fans who pre-order the album starting November 15 will instantly receive downloads of “Señorita,” “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy” along with the brand new track, “Living Proof.”

Cabello describes the new song as "one of the first and one of my favorite songs I wrote for the album."

Along with the new album, Cabello announced the North American leg of her first headlining arena tour, The Romance Tour.

Fans with Mastercards can get first access to tickets on November 15 at 10 AM local time through November 17 at 10 PM local time. Fans can now register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale through November 16 at 10 PM ET. The Verified Fan presale ticketing begins on November 18 at 9 AM local time through November 20 at 10 PM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning November 21 at 10 AM local time.

See Camila Cabello's The Romance tour dates, below:

July 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 31 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

August 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Aug. 11 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Aug. 12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Aug. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug. 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12– Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Sept. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Sept. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Sept. 26 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

See Cabello's album cover, below.