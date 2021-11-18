Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ 7 Most Over-the-Top Moments as a Couple

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are officially no more.

The former couple officially announced their breakup on Wednesday (Nov. 17) in a joint statement shared via their respective Instagram Stories.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the brief statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

@camila_cabello via Instagram

The pair first met while Cabello was in Fifth Harmony. The two pop stars collaborated for the first time in 2015 with “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” In 2019, fans began speculating that Cabello and Mendes were an item after the two were frequently spotted out and about together. In September 2019, they finally confirmed their relationship and had seemed to be going strong ever since.

The final photos and footage they shared on Instagram as a couple were uploaded on Halloween.

Sure, Shawmila may have ended their relationship, but their most outrageous, PDA-filled moments as a couple will remain on the internet forever. Below, relive eight of their most over-the-top moments as a couple.