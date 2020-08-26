Camp For Two Day Internet Free And Get $1000

During these tough times with the pandemic and many people across the country losing their jobs, everyone will do whatever it takes to bring some money in. Well, check this out. FOX 29 recently shared that there is a company that is trying to pay you to go camping. There's always a catch though.

According to FOX 29, the company will pay about $1000 for going internet free for TWO days while camping. I believe that is easy money, at least for me it is. When I go away from my phone for a few hours during the weekends it feels great.

This isn't full-blown camping where you will stay in a tent either. We learned from FOX 29 that this is more like glamping, glamorous camping. The reason why we say that is because you'll actually be able to stay in an RV while you are camping internet free.

Satellite Internet, a Salt Lake City-based company, told FOX 29 that they are trying to do this to try and help society connect with nature again after being stuck at home for the majority of 2020.

If there is a U.S National Park that you have always wanted to visit but haven't had the chance to, this is probably your time. FOX 29 stated that you can pick the U.S National Park where you will be internet free for two full days. Not only that, but you'll also get $1000. Don't worry, after the time is up the company that will have you camping will give you a hotspot to share your experience.

Make some money, make memories of a lifetime, and get the "digital detox" that you've been wanting. Here is the website shared by FOX 29 where you can apply.