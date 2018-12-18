Can we all agree that "ghosting" is not cool when it comes to dating or treating anyone or anything for that matter?

Just leaving without a trace, call, or message (like a ghost) is NOT cool.

When you hear about ghosting it's usually associated with dating, but now it's becoming a popular method for quitting a job. Yes, now bosses are being ghosted.

I saw on the Washington Post, that "silent exits" are becoming popular. Job recruiters have noticed a ten to twenty percent increase this year with this job ghosting trend.

This is not just happening in the United States because the article mentions that international employers hire two people for one position just in case they are ghosted. There have been times when both employees stay onboard and the companies happily accommodate them.

There is a remedy to work ghosting. The article mentions that employers need to build meaningful relationships at every stage of the hiring process with future employees. Also, employers need to make sure their employees feel invested.

Hopefully, it's a wake-up call to employers so they treat their employees better and a reminder to value them.

Read more on this here.