‘Ms. Marvel’ Gets First Teaser, Will Appear in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Kamala Khan is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During today’s marathon Disney Investor Day, Marvel President Kevin Feige gave the world its first look at Ms. Marvel, the upcoming Disney+ series about Kamala Khan, an Avengers fan who gets powers of her own and then becomes a superhero herself. Kamala was recently the lead character in the PlayStation 4 Avengers video game, and she looks like she could have an equally important role in the future of the MCU.

She’ll debut on Ms. Marvel, where she’ll be played by newcomer Iman Vellani. The first sizzle reel for the series that Marvel premiered today includes clips of her audition, and the Zoom call where she learned she got the part — along with a few brief glimpses of the series, which looks very true to the Ms. Marvel comics by writer G. Willow Wilson and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie.

Feige also announced that Iman Vellani will also appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, alongside Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as the grown up Monica Rambeau. (That version of the character will make her debut in next month’s WandaVision.) The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta of Little Woods and the upcoming Candyman, which is currently due in theaters on August 27, 2021. Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ in late 2021.