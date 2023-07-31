Video Shows Cardi B Telling Fans to Throw Water, She’s Now an Alleged Suspect for Battery After Hurling Mic at Fan

Video has surfaced of Cardi B telling fans to throw water at her prior to throwing a microphone at a fan for doing just that. Now, Cardi may be in legal trouble.

Alternate Video of Cardi B Concert Surfaces

On Sunday (July 30), video surfaced that shows the moments before the violent mic-throwing incident that went viral. In the new clip below, Cardi B and her DJ are urging fans to splash her with water to get some relief from the scorching Las Vegas heat during her performance at Drais' Beachclub on Sunday.

"Splash her down," the DJ yells.

After one fan tosses what appears to be water on the rapper, Cardi B reacts, "That s**t feel good. Put that s**t in my p**sy, b***h," before bending over to give the fan better access.

Later on, while Bardi is performing "Bodak Yellow," someone randomly tosses a drink squarely in her face. Cardi reacts by throwing the mic at the person.

Read More: Cardi B Throws Microphone at Woman Who Threw a Drink at Her and Does the Same to a DJ in Separate Incidents

A Battery Report Has Been Filed

The person that was hit with the mic has gone to the police. The Las Vegas Police Department has confirmed to XXL that someone filed a battery report in connection to the incident, though Cardi B is not named specifically, and have released the following statement.

"On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery," the statement reads. "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued."

XXL has reached out to Cardi B's team for comment.

Second Mic-Throwing Incident

The previous night, Cardi B performed at Drais' Nightclub and threw a microphone at the DJ before storming off the stage in another wild incident.

See video of Cardi B's Las Vegas performances gone wild below.

Watch Cardi B Requesting Fans Throw Water at Her, and Video of the Rapper Throwing a Mic at a Fan