We're seeing Kelly Green, and the nostalgia is real!

The Philadelphia Eagles have been hyping this up for months, and they're finally here! The OG Kelly Green jerseys are BACK as an alternate color for the 2023-2024 season!

Kelly Green was the Eagles jersey color in the 80's and 90's, and the last time they wore the once-popular color was in 2010.

But the color isn't where the nostalgia stops! The Eagles also have an alternate logo that'll remind longtime fans of days past.

The Philadelphia Eagles have had quite a fun time teasing us about when the new jerseys would drop. Until the players unveiled them on social media a couple days before they go on sale! The hype is real!

According to NBC Philadelphia, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had his eye on bringing kelly green back, but there was a one-color helmet rule in the way up until 2021. The rule said that teams could only have one color helmet, which was midnight green for the Eagles. Midnight green helmets with kelly green jerseys? Would have looked kind of silly. Jeffrey Laurie wanted to do it right - with kelly green jerseys and helmets. And now's the time!

Where can I buy the new Kelly Green Eagles Jerseys?

Kelly green apparel goes on sale Monday, July 31 at 9 am. Fans will be able to purchase kelly green jerseys, sweatshirts, shirts, hats and more at all 3 Eagles Pro Shop locations.

Lincoln Financial Field - HeadHouse Plaza, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way Philadelphia, PA

35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 105, Lancaster, PA

Market Place at Garden State Park, 2000 Route #70 West, Suite E Building E

Cherry Hill, NJ

Will you be getting your hands on kelly green apparel?

