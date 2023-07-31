LOOK! Sweetgreen at The Promenade in Marlton, NJ Reveals Opening Date!

If you're looking forward to this new healthy food spot coming to Marlton, the wait is almost over!

Sweetgreen, a fast causal restaurant specializing in healthy eats and salads, now has an opening date for their new location at The Promenade at Sagemore! According to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham', they're set to open on August 22!

Get our free mobile app

The new Sweet Green will occupy the space of the former home of Clarks, which closed in Dec 2019. This will be Sweetgreen's first South Jersey location! Right now there's one in Philly and three in North Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you're not familiar with Sweetgreen, they're an up-and-coming casual restaurant similar to Chopt. Started by three college students who were looking for a healthier way to eat, their mission is "Building healthier communities by connecting people to real food" according to their website.

Their menu features warm bowls and salads packed with grains, proteins, and fresh veggies, which rotate on their menu depending on which seasonal ingredients are available. Real, honest, healthy food!

I simply cannot wait to try this place! It's good to see another eatery open. It'll be a welcome addition to The Promenade since other health-food eateries such as Zöe's Kitchen and B. Good both have closed down in recent years.



Are you looking forward to Sweet Green? Let us know in the comments! You can also check them out on their Instagram @sweetgreen.

Sink Your Teeth into These 10 Bangin' Burgers Spots in Central NJ! These are some of the best burger joints in Central Jersey, according to Yelp!