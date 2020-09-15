Cardi B Seeks Full Custody of Daughter Kulture in Offset Divorce

Following news that Cardi B filed to legally divorce from her husband Offset today (Sept. 15), there are additional details regarding the split between the former couple's family.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday from the Superior Court of Fulton County State of Georgia Family Division, Cardi is not only divorcing the Migos member, but she is also seeking full custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture, named K.K.C. in the petition which are her initials and stands for Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The filing also states that Cardi, who's listed as the petitioner, "shows the Court that she is a fit and proper person to have legal custody of the minor child with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters, and to have primary physical custody of the minor child. Petitioner asks that the Court grant such custodial arrangement on a temporary and permanent basis."

Additionally, the Bronx rapper is seeking child support for their daughter as well as maintenance on a temporary and permanent basis. The documents also include that Kulture has been living with her mother.

Cardi B and Offset secretly tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2017.

Three years ago, Cardi B announced that she was expecting a child with Offset while performing her hit record "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live in April of 2017. At that time, Cardi officially put the rumors to rest as she unveiled her growing baby bump in a tight-fitting white dress.

Offset and Cardi's relationship has been plagued by cheating accusations and Cardi herself has even addressed their rocky road publicly. "So, everybody been bugging me and everything," she said in an Instagram video in 2018. "And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. And we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners and you know, he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

As previously reported, Cardi's petition for divorce from the Migos member was filed this afternoon and according to the documents, a reconciliation between the two will not happen.