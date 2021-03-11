Cardi B Calls Out People on Social Media for Bullying Mac Miller – ‘Ya Don’t Care Till Somebody Is Gone’

Cardi B is standing up for the late Mac Miller and defending his honor from the cyber bullying attacks he's received in the past.

Yesterday afternoon (March 11), a Twitter user apparently criticized the Recording Academy in a now-deleted tweet for inviting the beloved Pittsburgh rapper's family to the Grammys in 2019, since his album Swimming was nominated for Best Rap Album. Bardi took home the nod for her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, instead, defeating Mac. Two years later, the fans are bringing up old news. Cardi called out the flip-flopping support of Mac Miller, especially considering how he was bullied online after his 2018 car crash caused by a DUI a year prior to his tragic death.

"His family didn’t have no mean energy so why you? I hate when ya make hate tweets like this to go viral but where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help? Makin fun of him when he crash his car? Ya don’t care till somebody is gone," the Bronx, N.Y. native fired back, including an article from Us Magazine, which said that Mac's family was "rooting" for Cardi if the former 2011 XXL Freshman didn't take home the Grammy award.

She added, "This is why I express myself whether is on live, twitter or curse people out cause some artist got soo much hurt inside from bullyin on these apps & they afraid to speak & turn to other thing to numb the pain Ya forgot real quick how when he drop the album ya was like 'flop' 'NBC.'"

The Twitter user, @harrymedicine0, clarified in another deleted tweet that she wasn't calling out Cardi. Her issue is actually with the Recording Academy.

"Alright I wanna clarify that there's no hate towards Cardi, it's not her fault at all and it was great that the first woman to win the category was a Black Latina. I said her name because she won the award. The only problem here is how the Grammys situation is set up," the person typed on Twitter.

A second Twitter user intervened, informing Cardi that the initial tweet didn't possess any "mean energy." "There was no mean energy in that tweet ... the only reason your name was mentioned is because you’re the one who got the award .... this isn’t even a hate tweet ...," the tweet reads.

Cardi B begged to differ, responding with, "Naaa re read it again! Why mention me ? And secondly why they don’t bring the fact that for months People picked on him and put him down on these apps now they only talk about the Grammy incident but don’t bring awareness to the bullying he went thru that affected him."

Bardi then pointed out another tweet, which supported her stance on Mac Miller being subjected to criticism and bullying following his DUI crash in 2018.

She said, "He got bullied for months but want to make viral tweets about him loosing a Grammy to get me drag but don’t want to make viral tweets of mental health and how these apps can literally destroy a person mind & spirit."

Mac Miller was arrested on May 17, 2018, after allegedly driving drunk in San Fernando Valley, Calif. and striking a pole and knocking it down. Witnesses claim that Mac fled the scene following the incident. Months later, in April of 2018, Mac was hit with charges stemming from the incident for driving under the influence and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content level above 0.08.

A third person agreed with Cardi as well, calling out those who picked on Mac Miller and attacked his drug addiction. "Holy shit yes! They bullied him so bad, calling him abusive, manipulative, a drug addict, etc. I swear everytime I see them doing this it gets me so mad because they didnt have any compassion for him when he was alive but now that hes dead theyre using him against you," the message said.

The "Up" rhymer reposted the tweet and replied, "EXACTLY MY POINT RIGHT THERE .Let me make it clear if is a Mac Miller fan upset I get it go hard for who you love.I understand if you mad at the Grammy situation but don’t bring his name up for a viral tweet when ya was the same one bullying him for MONTHS !."

Mac died of an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. He was 26 years old.

Cardi B coming to Mac Miller's defense on Wednesday comes after news of her receiving diamond status for her hit song "Bodak Yellow," making Bardi the first female rapper to achieve this feat.

