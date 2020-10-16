Cardi B Responds to Rumors That She’s in an Abusive Relationship

Cardi B is not here for fans weighing in on her relationship, especially when it comes to claims of abuse.

Early Friday morning (Oct. 16), Cardi B responded to fans' claims that she's in a mentally abusive relationship with Offset. In a video post shared on Twitter, Bardi created a hilarious video further explaining why her relationship with the Migos rapper is going to continue—cigarette smoking included.

"Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'" Cardi starts in the clip, which includes the words "Literally" in the tweet. "And I be like, 'Alright, but can I fuck him today because I need to have sex and niggas in my DMs talking 'bout what up, big head?' I don't like that. I'm 28 years old and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The fuck?"

Just before Cardi B posted the clip addressing the public's opinions about her relationship, the "WAP" rhymer fired off more shots at social media users in her private life. This time around, Cardi sarcastically apologized to fans for not living her life to their expectations.

"I wanna do this video because I just wanted to apologize to you guys," Cardi begins in the minute-long clip. "I wanna apologize because I married you guys, too. I had a kid with y'all. I own about 10 properties with y'all already. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that you guys all date doctors and pastors and y'all husbands and y'all boyfriends are good guys that buy y'all flowers every two weeks. That don't do nothing bad, y'all don't get into arguments."

The Bronx rhymer continues, adding that she's going to continue unapologetically living her life. "I'm sorry," she says. "I'm not that type of bitch. I'm a bitch. I'm crazy as fuck. One day I want to be with a nigga and the next day I fucking don't. Sorry, I'm sorry y'all never smacked a nigga. I'm sorry that I'm not y'all. I guess that's what y'all want from me. Y'all want an apology from me for living my life."

She also tweeted shortly after midnight this morning, "Imma make this very clear .Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B.Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin shit and doing crazy shit .Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same .I don’t know why ya expect something different now.This ain’t Disney."

After announcing her reconciliation with Offset earlier this week, the 28-year-old New York native received backlash from fans. Many have labeled the relationship between Cardi and the Migos rapper as toxic and offered unsolicited advice. Since 2017, Offset and Cardi B have experienced allegations of cheating and public scrutiny.

In late September, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, claiming she didn't want to "wait until he cheated on me again." The pair later found their way back to each other a few weeks later at her 28th birthday party in October, where he gifted her a $300,000 Rolls-Royce and matching $8,000 Rolls-Royce car seat for their 2-year-old daughter Kulture.